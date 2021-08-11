Jacquard mini dress from Willow Boutique

Ease yourself into the autumn and winter months while still enjoying the last few weeks of summer with this Jacquard mini dress from Willow Boutique.

This Jacquard designed dress is created using woven fabric and metallic thread to create a burnished floral motif. It’s puffed sleeves come in a minor A-line shape of the dress which creates a strong and flattering silhouette.

This lilac and dual blue shaded dress comes with stylish Mandarin collar, three quarter puffer sleeves and hidden button fastening.

Whether paired with cute ankle boots or long knee high leather look boots, this dress is both elegant and adaptable for various fashion finishes.

About Willow Boutique

Situated in Ennis, Co Clare Willow Boutique offer a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge. The Willow team travel the world to curate a collection of luxurious and offbeat labels so that customers can piece together their own personal style story – all in one place!

UK Sizes

XSmall = 8

Small = 8

Medium = 10

Large = 12

Good to Know

Abright Jacquard mini dress from Willow Boutique is a combination of modern and retro styling for women looking to make a subtle fashion statement without being too obvious. Paired with boots it can create so many different finishes.

Full Details

Willow.ie

