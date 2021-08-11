David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston possibly more than Friends

In Entertainment news, celebrities Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have allegedly grown closer since their “Friends” reunion

Aniston who played Rachel Green and Schwimmer who played Ross Geller in the 90’s hit US TV sitcom “Friends” have admitted they had a real connection when the Friends cast reunited last May.

Although the chemistry was real between the pair, they admitted they never actually got together in real life until now it seems.

According to a source close to the pair 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 54-year-old David Schwimmer have become close again following the Friends reunion special this year and an insider close to the couple claim both Jen and David have been spending time together at Aniston’s home in Los Angeles.

The source told British Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

The on-off lovers first hit our screens back in 1994 as part of the Friends TV line-up along with Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)

Chatting to Friends Reunion host James Corden Schwimmer admitted “I had a major crush on Jen” with Aniston responding It was reciprocated.”

Schwimmer continued: “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

A source close to the “Friends” duo told Closer Magazine” “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.

“They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

Fans of the star hit TV show Friends which came to a close on the 6th May 2004 will be hoping for a fairy tale ending to this story.

