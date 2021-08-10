Lauren Balloon Sleeve Cardigan from Redlane Boutique

Lauren Balloon Sleeve Cardigan from Redlane Boutique.

With the Autumn slowly approaching and the days and nights about to get that bit colder that recent months, for true fashionable ladies it’s about looking warm while remaining in style.

Enter this Lauren balloon sleeve cardigan from Redlane Boutique in Waterford. This elegant oversize cardigan with front pockets is perfect for pairing with ladies jeans and sneakers for those great casual day’s off.

This comfy number is guaranteed to keep any chills at bay and is available in three shades of Blue, Grey and Blush. Size is no problem either as this cosy cardi starts at XS and goes right up to XXL catering for ladies of all sizes.

About Redlane Boutique

Redlane Boutique who are situated in Co Waterford have been offering the ladies of Ireland a quirky and eclectic mix of boutique and high-street brands for the past 16 years. Their fashion infantry includes the latest in ladies fashions and accessories that can all be shipped directly to your door.

Sizes

XSmall = 8

Small = 10

Medium = 12

Large = 14

XL = 16

XXL = 18

Good to Know

This long sleeve cardigan is the perfect casual to semi casual number that can be fused with a white tee and sneakers for them relaxing days. Add a fitted blouse and strappy heels and you are good to go for that casual evening out with your besties.

Full Details

Redlane..ie

About Fashion.ie

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks as part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

You can also do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Not only are you guaranteed a quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.

Lauren Balloon Sleeve Cardigan from Redlane Boutique