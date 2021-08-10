Kate Beckinsale to represent Mrvl Skin Solutions

Kate Beckinsale to represent Mrvl Skin Solutions.

In Irish fashion news, British actress Kate Beckinsale is one of the newest people from the world of entertainment to be chosen to represent Mrvl Skin Solutions.

The 48-year-old fashion model and actress will represent Mrvl Skin Solutions who are a prestige beauty brand that targets anti-aging with its blue scorpion peptide ingredient.

The London born actress will be Mrvl Skin Solutions latest spokesperson for skin care brand According to Mrvl Skin Solutions, Kate was attracted to the brand because of the science and ingredients behind the products.

In a media statement surrounding the news of Kate’s new appointment, she commented “I’m so very proud and excited to be working with Mrvl Skin Solutions,” “Effective skin care is what all women want at any age.”

The “Prisoner’s Daughter” actress was once described as a “British Rose” by the BBC is infamous for her youthful looks. As well as being one of the UK’s leading actresses, Kate is also a big advocator for The British Heart Foundation. Beckinsale lost her father and British actor Richard Beckinsale to a congenital heart defect and died of massive heart attack at the age of 31 years.

This new appointment for Mrvl Skin Solutions who focus on anti-aging is perfect timing ahead of their launch later in the year. The brand’s six-product range which includes a recovery cream, hyaluronic cream, night cream, serum, eye cream and collagen mask, are formulated with a blue scorpion peptide that’s said to stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Rick Langley who is CEO for Mrvl Skin Solutions commented that “Kate is the embodiment of timeless beauty and has a wonderful sense of humour intelligence and kindness, making her the perfect ambassador for Mrvl Skin Solutions.

Items from the new Mrvl Skin Solutions beauty range start between $175 to $250 and will be available this winter directly from their online store.

Kate Beckinsale to represent Mrvl Skin Solutions