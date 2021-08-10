Ways to help men style brown this autumn

Many people shy away from rocking anything brown. Brown is ugly. Unflattering. And unwelcome. It may even conjure images of regrettable 70s fashion.

But it may be time to rethink about this classic shade. Not only does it look great on everyone, but it surprisingly easy to style. Don’t believe us? Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for 5 easy and fashionable ways to style brown.

Brown Coat

Too many men restrict their outerwear to shades of black, navy and grey. While these are great colours, you are ignoring how versatile brown can be. It’s a classic colour that can look elevated and edgy. Not to mention, you can style a good brown coat with anything, from jeans to t-shirts to tailoring.

Brown Suit

With the revival of 70s fashion in recent years, it’s no wonder that browns suits are back in style. While brown suits may not be everyone’s cup of tea, this season is all about handsome suits in chocolate, tan and caramel.

When it comes to tailoring, the cut of your suit is just as important as the colour. If you want to rock a full suit, a dark brown will get you the most wear. It’s timeless yet not overdone.

And it is very hard to get wrong. As mentioned, brown is a versatile colour that will enrich whatever colour you pair it with. Given its neutral hue, it can be worn with anything but tends to go well with shades of blue or green.

Brown Trousers

Brown trousers can be a great alternative to your jeans or traditional navy or beige chinos. The secret to wearing them is knowing how to style them. From nutmeg tones to tobacco, your brown trousers can be the new black.

Brown works best colour matched. So, why not partner your trousers with a top in a similar tone or texture. You may want to add some contrast, or you will end up looking like a Jedi. Rocking some white trainers will help break up your colour block.

Brown Jumper

Brown jumpers are perhaps the most unloved item in menswear. We get it. When worn badly, they look like you’ve raided a lost property box or second-hand shop. Get it right, however, and you can look suave and sophisticated. Try pairing a camel knit with black jeans and layer with a white t-shirt. But, if you are going to match with black, the shade of brown you choose to wear should not be too dark.

Brown Jacket

When it comes to playing around with texture, brown is the perfect colour. Which is something that jackets are equally suited to. Putting the two together will ensure you always look good.

You can keep things classic by pairing a brown suede jacket with an Oxford shirt and chinos. Or pair a coach jacket with a plain tee and some trainers.

