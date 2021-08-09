Ways to style a vintage leather jacket like a model

Ways to style a vintage leather jacket like a model.

No wardrobe is ever complete without a leather jacket. Whatever your personal style is, there is a leather jacket out there for you. If you want to know how to style your leather jacket like a model, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our best fashion tips.

Embrace Longline

In general, drama is something that you want to avoid at all cost. You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. However, when it comes to fashion, we are all for people embracing it to its fullest. Life is too short to wear something boring.

So, don’t shy away from drama and rock a calf-grazing vintage leather jacket. You’ve probably seen the likes of Jennifer Aniston or Gwyneth Paltrow wearing these types of jackets in the 90s. If you are looking for a way to modernise your coat, you cannot go wrong with a wrap top or dress. The oversized proportions will balance out your outfit as well as loafers and some pristine white socks.

Vegan Leather Blazer

There is nothing to dislike about a cruelty-free leather blazer – especially one with pockets – but getting the right cut is crucial to a fashionable look. be on the lookout for slightly oversized leather jacket designs. If you are unsure, take your measurements when you are wearing a chunky jumper. This will ensure you get the right size that you can cinch in with a belt. Your blazer will also look sinfully good with just bare legs and chunky boots.

Rock A Car Coat

You may be wondering what is a ‘car coat?’. Just imagine a trench coat on the shortish side that fits your body like a blazer but has the length of a miniskirt. This is a fully genderless cut that looks great with everything, from sweater vests to jeans to Nike shorts. You can wear yours with classic Dr Martens, dad trousers or striped pyjama bottoms.

Ways to style a vintage leather jacket like a model