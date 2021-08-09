Jennifer Aniston cut ties with unvaccinated friends

In Irish entertainment news, Friends star Jennifer Aniston has explained publicly why she has decided to break ties with her network of friends who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chatting to celebrity and fashion magazine “InStyle” Jennifer told them she has no intention of mingling with any of her friends or buddies who fail to confirm if they have been vaccinated or not against COVID-19 virus.

The star of “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star told InStyle magazine during an interview that there was still a “large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts.”

Jen added that she had unfortunately “lost a few people” from her weekly routine who would not disclose if they have been vaccinated.

The Los Angeles born beauty claims that she was challenged by some of her 37 million plus Instagram followers, including Robyn Law, author of weight-loss book “The Body Plan,” who asked why Aniston was worried about being around unvaccinated people when she has been vaccinated.

The 52 year old beauty responded by saying “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk,” “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here,”

Jennifer Aniston who maintains the girl next door look is renowned for her ageless beauty. Aniston is infamous for playing the character of Rachel Green in American hit TV sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004. You can check out Jennifer’s full interview over at InStyle’s Fashion edition now.

