Alma long sleeve shirt look from Bow & Pearl

Alma long sleeve shirt look from Bow & Pearl

For those of you who like to keep their fashion look that bit casual, check out this beautiful Alma long sleeve shirt look from Dublin fashion boutique, Bow & Pearl.

This white loose fit number comes in a casual fit with plain lapel collar style detailing to the front and rear shoulder area. It’s hip length finish makes it perfect styling with mom jeans and white sneakers for that perfect relaxed day off look.

It’s button-down finish can even elevate itself to a more smart casual finish when paired with fitted trousers and Chelsea boot finish.

If you are looking for some slight extra laying to the arms this Autumn, then it’s worth checking out this Alma long sleeve shirt look from Bow & Pearl.

About Bow & Peal

Bow & Pearl is an eclectic lifestyle store based in the heart of Dublin 6 offering a mix of on-trend fashion labels and unique Jewellery finds. With its beautifully designed interior and one of a kind unique pieces, Bronagh and her team aim to offer their customers a truly unforgettable shopping experience.

Sizes

XSmall = 8

Small = 10

Medium = 12

Large = 14

Material

85% Viscose, 15% Nylon

Good to Know

This long sleeve shirt can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion. A wardrobe must for any true fashionista.

Full Details

Bowandpearl.com

As part of a new look Fashion.ie, we have introduced our Irish fashion picks as part of our commitment to supporting and promoting Irish fashion boutiques across Ireland.

You can also do your bit in supporting local businesses in Ireland by shopping at Irish fashion boutiques. Not only are you guaranteed a quality service with items shipped within Ireland, but you are also supporting local jobs within the community.