Stylish ways to embrace the metallic fashion trend

Like a lot of trends of the 80s and 90s, metallics and metallic clothing is back in fashion. But how do you incorporate it into your current wardrobe without ending up looking like a crystal ball? When worn the right way, metallics can add some glamour to your wardrobe without looking too flashy. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our reasons why you should embrace the metallic fashion trend.

For The Office

You might think that office attire and metallic do not mix. This is because metallics were reserved for evening wear in the past. Nowadays, it is all about what you wear it with. Try pairing dark metallic tones with navy trousers or a black skirt. You will not only elevate your basic office attire, but you will still look elegant.

Lunch Date

Meeting someone for lunch? You can put together a cute outfit without looking like a shiny disco ball. Slip on some metallic heels or, for something dressier, pair a leather jacket with a nude metallic top. The contrast of leather and metallic will help you pull this off effortlessly.

Weekend

If you are taking a stroll around town this weekend, you can still feel comfortable yet stylish with your metallics. A loose-fitting metallic blouse with some joggers and boots will having you looking sharp while you strut around town. If you are planning on doing some yoga or being athletic, slip on some metallic trainers or jacket.

Night Out

If you are planning on enjoying the nightlife, the good news is that almost anything goes with metallics. You can pump up the dance-floor with a shiny metallic dress.

Or you can add some shimmering heels with your mini skirt. if you are not comfortable with full on metallic, you can mix it in with leather for a classy look.

Metallic Accessories

Are you looking for a stunning way to add some shine using your accessories? Make them metallic. For a classy and sophisticated look, opt for a pair of open-toe silver heels and tailored skirt.

Or you can add some sparkle to a classic black dress with a metallic purse or bag. If denim is more of your thing, you can choose one that has metallic tones running throughout. And a silver ankle bracelet with a pair of denim shorts will give you the right amount of shine.

