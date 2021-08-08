Carol Vorderman injects blonde into her hairdo

In Irish fashion news, British TV presenter Carol Vorderman has decided to switch up her har look by injecting some blonde into her luscious looks.

The stunning brunette and mother of two took to social media this week to show off her new hair bang The Pride of Britain Awards presenter who has just finished recording ITV’s Beat The Chasers has switched up a hair look by injecting some blonde into her locks with incredible results.

The 60-year-old former Countdown presenter was left red faced earlier this week when she posted an image of herself wearing a black bikini from Elizabeth Hurley’s fashion brand top inside out.

When recognising her mistake, Carol told her 129,000 Instagram followers, “Can someone have a word with Mr RainCloud… in need of more summer.” “And yes I’m a #HappyScruff…..#bikini top inside out #nomakeup, (with huge apologies to @elizabethhurley1… Queen of the bikinis) ….one day I’ll learn to posh up a bit….but probably not going to happen anytime soon.

As one of Britain’s favourite TV presenters, Carol Vorderman co-hosted 4,832 episodes of the popular Chanel 4 game show Countdown which first aired in1982 where contestants compete against each other and the clock in a battle of wits that tests both their lexical dexterity and numerical knowledge.

In the letters round, the contestants must find as many words as they can from nine letter tiles on the board, with longer words being worth more points. In the numbers round, contestants must use addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to come as close to a randomly generated, unknown target as possible using any of six numbered tiles.

