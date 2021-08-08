Ashley Graham new ambassador for Knix underwear

In Irish fashion news, fashion model Ashley Graham has teamed up with Ladies underwear brand Knix for new collection. The 33-year-old plus size fashion model has teamed up with Canadian underwear brand Knix for their new activewear line.

Knix who has known and respected for their quality Ladies underwear are producers of practical ladies bras and underwear.

Graham got in front of the camera for the new release of Knix Active which is a debut activewear collection from the company founded by Joanna Griffiths

The company have also announced the American Plus size model as their first ever global brand ambassador.

Taking to social media, Ashely Graham told her 13.8 million Instagram followers, “I’m so thrilled to share that I am [Knix’s] first ever global ambassador, bringing you all their first ever activewear collection,” “But that’s not all! I knew I had to do more than just model this collection and decided to invest and watch women take over! So excited for this journey!”

Knix’s new activewear collection is supported by a promotional video shared on the brand’s Instagram account which shows a diverse group of individual women sporting the new Knix Active collection with words and phrases designed to empower.

Alongside the video, Knix posted: “Together, we will work to challenge the stigma that equates physical activity to diet culture. It’s time for a change. We believe that movement should be free from judgement and punishment and instead, a form of self-love and expression.”

Knix’s new active collection is designed to focus on the love of movement, with items featured within their new collection designed to supply for comfort and support to the user.

The collection itself features a range of sports bras that have been created specifically to reduce breast movement and leakproof leggings, with HiTouch3D fabric technology for increased support.

In a media statement supporting the release of their activewear range, Knix said their new activewear collection is built around the love of movement and the expressions that make us feel the freest, “it’s a celebration of ourselves. “It’s a celebration of how we see the world, how we communicate, how we express ourselves. It’s a celebration of moving our bodies for us, and no one else.”

You can check out the new Knix activewear collection featuring Ashley Graham over at their e-commerce website now.

