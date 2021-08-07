Kanye West makes an emotional plea to Kim Kardashian

In Irish entertainment news, American singer Kanye West is begging for his wife to come back to him as he reaches out to her with as he performs his emotional DONDA track.

The 44-year-old musician sung songs from his new album DONDA, an delivered an emotional performance in which he sang about the importance of family.

The Sun newspaper reports that Kanye’s lyrics performed on his track titled Love, Unconditionally- included “Never abandon your family,” “I’m losing my family” and “She’s screaming at me, ‘Daddy, how could you leave?

During his live performance the star even dropped to his knees as he sang: “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me.”

According to close friends of Kanye, the Atlanta born rapper is taking this split with Kim very badly. Kanye and Kim who is one of the stars of hit TV US show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” married in a ceremony in Italy back in 2014.

Kim Kardashian who filed for divorce from Kanye back in February of this year. later went to court in April and agreed they would end their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences. However, both Kanye and Kim both agreed to joint custody of their four children.

Despite their differences, both Kanye West and 40-year-old Kim are making a joint effort to ensure that the rapper still plays an active role in their children’s lives. life

Only last week, Kim who has own fashion and beauty lines attended Kayne’s album event in his hometown of Atlanta.

Kimmy and her four kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm all returned to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium two weeks after the first listening event for Kanye’s 10th studio album. The KKW Beauty owner and her kids were all decked out in Balenciaga’s collection with Yeezy.

