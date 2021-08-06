What is menopause acne and tips on ways to treat your skin

As if hot flashes and mood swings are not enough to deal with, add breakouts to the list of menopausal symptoms. The cause of this is not surprising. It always come back to our good old fashion hormones.

But the good news – and there is good news – is that, with the right treatment and approach, there are ways for you to tackle menopausal acne. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out.

What Is Menopausal Acne?

You can probably guess but simply put, it’s a type of hormonal acne. Hormone changes are one of the biggest reasons we get acne. And there is no bigger time for hormonal changes than the menopause. The name can be a bit misleading as these changes can also occur during perimenopause. This is the transition period leading up to menopause, usually happening two to eight years before.

As the average age of menopause is 51, it is not uncommon for women in the 40s to get acne. And adding insult to injury, this can also extend to postmenopause, sometimes well into a women’s 50s.

Just like with any other hormonal acne, you will usually get painful and tender cysts under your skin, mainly around your jaw, chin or lower face. You may also have to deal with excess facial hair around your lips and chin.

Cause Of Menopause Acne

Decreased Estrogen: Your estrogen levels fall rapidly during menopause and this throws off the delicate balance of androgens, mainly testosterone. Increased levels of testosterone can result in clogged pores and excess oil. This spike in testosterone can also lead to excess hair. Attempting to balance these hormones is key to dealing with menopause acne.

Stress: Any women who experiences menopause will tell you that it is a stressful time. Unfortunately, this can be a double-edged sword.

This stress can lead to acne. As well as impacting your hormonal levels, stress increases cortisol in your body, the aptly named stress hormone. This wreaks havoc with your skin in terms of acne and oil production.

Treatment

As a hormonal imbalance is the main reason for menopause acne, the key is focusing on correcting this. Your dermatologists may prescribe oral treatments to help clear your skin by blocking androgen receptors.

Oral contraceptives can also be used as a treatment option, but these can have potential side effects for menopausal women. While hormonal replacement therapy is used to treat other issues with menopause, like hot flashes and vaginal dryness, it can make your acne worse.

