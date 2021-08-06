Rhys Stephenson added to Strictly Come Dancing 2021

In Entertainment news, Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that CBBC host Rhys Stephenson will be joining their line-up as their fifth celebrity chosen for the hit TV series.

Rhys will join 15 other celebrities from the world of entertainment that include Tom Fletcher from McFly star, comedian Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu who will make up the new Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2021.

Chatting on CBBC’s Newsround in the UK this morning, the London born presenter said “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. “I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

Stephenson who was the winner of the best on screen male at the National Student Television Awards back in 2015 is most recognised as being the face of the BBC’s children’s television channel CBBC.

Away from presenting the popular BBC children’s television programme Rhys is also an ambassador for UK charity Place2Be, who provide mental health services in schools across Britain.

Stephenson admits that he is looking forward to finding out which professional dance partner he will be aired with for the show.

There’s also been confirmation from the BBC that their Strictly Come Dancing series will not return to Blackpool this year for its famous Blackpool Week.

The show returns to our screens this autumn with makers hoping to attract record viewers and BBC chiefs hope to be able to bring back a live studio audience to the show which was prohibited last year due to COVID 19 restrictions. Full updates for the show can be found on the BBC website.

