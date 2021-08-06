Forbes magazine reveal Rihanna’s net worth

In Irish fashion news, singer come business entrepreneur Rihanna is in the money according to Forbes magazine. The American financial magazine is well known and trusted for its lists and rankings of the wealthiest and richest people and companies in the world and reveal that Rihanna is in the money.

The magazine which is published 8 times a year as put an incredible personal wealth value on the Barbadian star which they claim is just over €1.4 billion euro ( $1.7 billion dollars)

Earlier this week Forbes which was set up back in 1917 claim Rihanna is one of the richest female musicians on the planet. This will be music to her ears knowing that her personal wealth puts her ahead of fellow celebrities, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner.

The multi million single selling music star has accumulated her mammoth wealth due to her dealings in the music industry but more so away with other fashion and beauty related ventures.

The 33-year-old star who broke into the music industry back in 2205 is cruising as her makeup, beauty and fashion brands start to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (AKA) Rihanna is a global brand unto herself with millions of social media followers globally which contributes to the promotion of her own brands.

Forbes Magazine said last Wednesday announced that they estimate that around that just over €1.1 billion euro comes from the value of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, which is partnership with the global French fashion house LVMH.

Back in 2017, Fenty Beauty launched which is responsible for producing and selling make-up to match dozens of different skin tones.

Savage x Fenty, which is Rihanna’s lingerie company, also contributes to her net worth according to Forbes who estimate her value share in this company at just over €228 million euro.

Even though Rihanna hasn’t releases any new album music since 2016, her loyal followers and public audience keep her at the top table of one of the wealthiest women on the planet in 2021.

