The retro Boohoo x Madison Beer collection unveiled

The retro Boohoo x Madison Beer collection unveiled.

In Irish fashion news, fast fashion house Boohoo have teamed up with Madison Beer to unveil their new boohoo x Madison Beer collection.

The Manchester based fashion retailer have release a fun fashion collection that include styles that embody Madisons own sense of style. Beer who gained notoriety for covering well know songs and music by musicians and posting them on YouTube. The New York star managed to capture the attention of Justin Bieber who shared one of her covers that lead to massive online media attention.

This new collection has been created using inspiration from Madison’s true-to-you style which includes neutral tones paired with soft blue hues.

This throwback to the noughties collection has a distinctive 90s feel to it with the new Boohoo x Madison Beer collection offering baggy oversized jackets and trousers for elevated everyday looks,

Also included amongst the new releases are a selection of sleek mini dresses which feature asymmetrical cuts and figure-hugging silhouettes which covers Madison’s own sense of playful confidence which is bold and sexy.

In a media statement surrounding the launch of her new boohoo x Madison Beer collection, 22-year-old Beer said “My personal style ranges anywhere from comfy sweatsuits to feminine mini dresses, and my fans know I love a vintage moment. Working with boohoo on a collection that spanned all my favuorite styles was such an amazing experience. I can’t wait to see how you all look in it.”

Imagery for this new Boohoo x Madison Beer collection was carried out by Los Angeles based celebrity photographer Amber Asaly. The new Madison Beer collection with Boohoo consists of 50 fashionable ladies fashion pieces that range between €10 to €100. You can browse and choose from items within the new Boohoo x Madison Beer collection at their online e-commerce store from today.

The retro Boohoo x Madison Beer collection unveiled