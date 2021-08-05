Nasty Gal and Fvck Cancer collaborate to fight cancer

In Irish fashion news, a Donegal man has teamed up with fashion label Nasty Gal in order to help fight cancer in Ireland.

Fvck Cancer was set up by Donegal man Luke Skinnander and his wife Amelia Page after she was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer.

The Californian fast fashion label decided to collaborate with Luke after hearing of the sad passing of his wife Amelia who lost her fight to cancer back in October 2020 at the young age of 31 years.

However, Luke is determined to keep Amelia’s memory alive with profits raised though this new collaboration with Nasty Girl being divided between Teens Unite Fighting Cancer, Ribbon Foundation with Luke also making a donation to the ward who cared for his wife during her illness.

Last year Amelia started to lose her hair due to chemotherapy and soon realised that there was limited beauty options available to young people who wanted to remain in style.

This actioned the pair to create fashionable hats and bandanas for chemo patients which was supported by Jeremy Piven from the TV series Entourage.

Talking to The Sun newspaper, late last year Luke told them “We noticed the products out there to cover up the effects of chemo, or even to compliment it were very obvious. “There was one day we just suggested making our own headwear. It came from us noticing a niche in the market, but also it was good for us as a project to work together, and it was great.”

Since the tragic passing of Amelia in October 2020, husband Luke is carrying on what they started in her name which has now led to the collaboration between Fvck Cancer and fashion brand Nasty Gal.

Their new 15 piece fashion range has just been unveiled and includes a variety of tees, bucket hats and headscarves with100% of all sales going to Fvck Cancer.

