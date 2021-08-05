Liu Jo sue Kendall Jenner over modelling contract

Liu Jo sue Kendall Jenner over modelling contract.

In Irish fashion news, fashion model and socialite Kendall Jenner has been allegedly sued for breach of contract by Italian fashion label Lui Jo.

In a story published by American online news channel eonline, they report that the American supermodel has been sued for $1.8 million dollars for breach of contract which Jenner’s management are denying.

Eonline have reported that the 25-year-old fashion model has breached her contractual duties with the Italian fashion house who filed legal documents in a New York court early this week.

Liu Jo have alleged that The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star broke the terms of her contract by failing to honour her second part of an agreed photoshoot for the fashion house.

Kendal who is one the highest paid fashion models in the world today was paid a total of $1.5 million, plus a 20% service fee by Liu Jo. However, amongst all these allegations of breach of contract by the Californian star, her model management company have issued a statement denying all claims.

E! News have obtained details of the lawsuit where Liu Jo claim Kendal took part in the first shoot in July 2019 and that by February 2020, it had already paid her $1.35 million.

The second shoot was set up and scheduled to take place in London the March 2020. However due to COVIP-19 restrictions, Jenner was not authorised to travel due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. According to E! News, the lawsuit states that each party agreed to postpone the shoot to the fall but did not confirm a new date.

Jenner then “allegedly” ceased responding to Liu Jo” until the company “informed her that it considered her in breach of the contract and that, therefore, the contract was terminated, according to the documents. The complaint also claims it filed the complaint after “having no success in obtaining a refund” the supermodel allegedly owed.

A representative for Jenner’s model management company, The Society Management told E! News “This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfil an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The statement continued, “Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honouring her commitments.” Also in its lawsuit, Liu Jo said that after Kendall proposed to postpone the shoot to October, the company learned the model “would be traveling to Italy in September 2020 to perform a photo shoot for a different designer.”

The complaint includes a link to a Metro U.K. article that contains photos of the model, appearing to show her arriving at a Versace shoot late that month.

Liu Jo claim that according to the terms of their contractual agreement with Kendal, they should be reimbursed for at least its first and second payments to the model because she did not attend the second photo shoot.

The Italian fashion house also claim they were will to rescheduled the shoot to a later date that would have suited both parties Lui Jo are seeking $1.8 million in damages from Jenner for breach of contract.

Liu Jo sue Kendall Jenner over modelling contract