Simple tips to help you declutter your jewellery collection

Simple tips to help you declutter your jewellery collection.

You’ve probably heard the saying ‘less is more’. And nothing is truer than with your jewellery. Stocking up on necklaces, earrings and rings may seem like fun at first, but storing them can lead to a tangled mess.

This is where a capsule collection comes in handy. Much like with your clothing, this is where you select a few key pieces that go with everything and you constantly wear.

Keep reading here at Ladies fashion ireland for some simple tips that will help you declutter your jewellery collection.

Think Of The Everyday

First things first. Gather all of your jewellery and lay it out in front of you. The two things to consider are signature pieces and how many pieces you want your collection to be. There are no two collections that are completely the same and sometimes it comes down to personal choice.

Instead of going with the shiniest pieces, think about the jewellery you wear every day. Select a few key pieces and try to keep it that way. This could mean a pair of gold hoops your mother passed down to you. They could be your go-to item and can also be the most versatile.

Make A Checklist

Much like buying clothes, choosing how to spend your money on jewellery can prove challenging. With so many retailers to choose from, try going with smaller brands you trust to provide key pieces. When it comes to investing money in pieces, consider how much you will wear the piece as trends can come and go.

Do Not Rush

Jewellery should never be an impulse buy. If you manage to find something and want to buy it, take a few days before pulling the trigger. And you need not spend a lot of money on classic pieces – great options are available no matter your budget.

Simple tips to help you declutter your jewellery collection