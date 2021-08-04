Simple fashion tips for plus sized men

The fashion industry is unforgiving if you have a certain body type. Especially if you are a plus sized man. Or, at least it used to be.

While runways are still populated by tall, lean, muscular men, brands are waking up to the fact that the average man wants to look good. The time of hiding your body away is over. Every shape can look stylish with the right knowledge. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for the best fashion tips for plus sized men.

Get The Fit Right

When carrying some extra weight, you may be tempted to wear something extremely baggy or to squeeze your body into tight fitting clothing. We are here to tell you that neither of these options work. Instead of masking your shape, they will accentuate. Try to look for clothes that fit your body and have some structure. This will help to create a flattering silhouette.

Be Careful With Colour

While darker and plainer colours look more flattering on big bodies, that doesn’t mean you have to forget colour completely. A colourful pocket square can lift people’s eyes away from your waistline. This trick can work with anything, from a red beanie or a mustard scarf.

Make Friends With A Tailor

Fashion brands have their own view of what an ‘everyman’ looks like. And it rarely includes plus sized figures. Which means, the further you break away from that vision, the harder it is to find clothes for your body. This is where knowing a tailor can come in handy. They can help give your clothes shape and structure and make then look better on your body.

Layers Can Be Your Friend

We all know that the fashion industry is obsessed with tall and muscular bodies. But if you fall outside of this body shape, you can build on by layering your clothes. But we should emphasise you are looking to create shape and not add bulk.

So, it’s best to stick with thin fabrics, chore jackets and overshirts. While they are weighty enough not to cling, they will not turn you into the Michelin Man.

Be Careful Of Patterns

We, like the rest of fashion lovers, love pattern. They are a powerful thing and, the more on display, the more powerful the effects. On bigger physiques, however, patterns can look overwhelming. Instead, try to keep things straightforward and simple.

