Feel the retro vibe with this geo wave print dress.

Looking to glam up your look this season with a throwback to the 70’s fashion? This geo wave print dress from Irish fashion boutique ilovecarousel fuses vintage fashion with glamorous styling to give you this stunning yellow wave print dress.

It’s mid-length dress with matching sleeves has a tapered midriff with V shape neckline and is completed with a waist tie to the rear. The beauty about this number is it can be styled casually for ladies on the go with modern day sneakers or paired with flats for a more dressier finish.

Sizes

Small = 8/10

Medium = 10/12

Large = 12/14

Material

Rayon

Good to Know

This dress has a vintage look and feel about it that makes it perfect for modern day fashion wear.

Full Details

Ilovecarousel.ie

