Easy ways to keep your leather bag looking pristine clean

Easy ways to keep your leather bag looking pristine clean.

You may have saved up for years for the perfect leather bag. But do you know how to take care of it properly so that it lasts?

What if it rains? Or tiny cracks begin to form because you forgot to moisturise it? Looking after your new leather bag can take a little work, but it is worth it. Keep reading for our tips on how to keep your leather bag looking clean and pristine.

Empty Your Bag When Not In Use

Now, the leather tote bag you take to work and use to run errands probably has not been emptied since you bought it. But, for your non-everyday handbags, make sure you empty them when not in use. This way, you will avoid stains from a forgotten pen, lip gloss or other items living in the bottom. As well as that, this tip will also stop your bag from getting too cluttered.

Clean Regularly And Use Protective Products

Just like your leather shoes, your bag needs to be cared for properly to ensure it lasts in good condition. To tackle mild stains, dip a clean washcloth in some warm, soapy water and use it to wipe them away from your leather. For stubborn stains, like an ink pen, a cotton bud dipped in rubbing alcohol can do the trick. Just be sure to apply it directly onto the stain. Doing so will prevent the stain from spreading onto more of the leather.

There are so many products out there that promise to take care of your leather and keep it looking clean. And one of those magic products is a leather cream. To prevent cracks from appearing in your leather bag, it’s important to keep it moisturised. Simply, apply some leather cream using a clean cloth. Then, let it sit for a few moments before buffing to a shine you like.

And always make sure you take the time to dry your leather bag properly. Nobody wants mildew.

Store Them In Dust Bags

When you buy new shoes, there is a chance that they will come in dust bags. While many people will throw these out, you can use them to store your leather bags. And to keep your bags from losing their structure, make sure you stuff them with some tissue paper.

Easy ways to keep your leather bag looking pristine clean