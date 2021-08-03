Dixie D’Amelio new Puma Brand Ambassador

Dixie D’Amelio new Puma Brand Ambassador.

In Irish fashion news, American social media personality Dixie D’Amelio has been unveiled as Puma’s latest brand ambassador.

The TikTok star who has already launched her music career on back of her social media success also brags her own fashion clothing line that she co-designed with her younger sister Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie D’Amelio rose to fame on TikTok

The young fashion influencer has team up with the German fashion sportswear brand to promote their latest campaign. In the new Puma campaign, young D’Amelio can be seen donning three separate style sporting footwear piece titled the Fierce 2, the Mayze and the RS-X.

The American singer and fashion influencer shows what she is all about as she is snapped wearing each footwear piece fused with everyday fashion outfits that include matching structured set and a mini dress.

Dixie is sister to Charli D’Amelio

In a media statement supporting the announcement of her new ambassador role, the raven haired beauty commented “I am so excited to be joining the PUMA family!”

“I love fashion and am obsessed with sneakers, so having the opportunity to partner with a brand like PUMA who has a legacy of collaborating with great minds in fashion and style is amazing. My closet is filled with loads of PUMA shoes to style every outfit from recording in the studio to spending time with friends and family.”

Puma was founded in 1948

This rising social media star and singer joins an already impressive list of past famous names from the world of music and entertainment as Puma’s newest ambassador.

These names include singing sensation, Dua Lipa, Korean K-Pop band BTS along with Barbadian singer Rihanna along with current ambassador Selena Gomez.

Plans are already in place for Dixie D’Amelio to launch her own Puma collection next year in 2022. You can check out the latest Puma collection featuring Dixie D’Amelio over at their on-line ecommerce website.

Dixie D’Amelio new Puma Brand Ambassador