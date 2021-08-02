Rihanna’s all women biker gang for Savage X Fenty Campaign

In Irish fashion news, singer and fashion designer Rihanna has called upon a group of all black biker women for her latest Savage X Fenty Campaign.

The 33-year-old singer has dropped her size inclusive lingerie collection for Savage x Fenty which includes a 100-plus-size piece line-up of bras and panties.

The clever choreographed promotional shoot included Caramel Curves, who are part of the New Orleans based women-only biker gang made up of Black mothers, small business owners, and community leaders.

In a media statement supporting the launch of Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty underwear Campaign, Fenty commented “The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” the “Work” singer-turned-designer, who happens to be a motorcycle enthusiast herself.”

The campaign includes 5 beauties who are members of the Caramel Curves biker group who are its co-founders Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty, along with President Andrea “Hoodpriss” Shepherd and members Tierra “Choosy” Thomas, Kimberly “Karma” Gilbert, and Dezel “First Lady Fox” Hayness.

All these beauties dressed were snapped dressed in various lingerie looks taken from the from the Savage X Fenty August collection that showed them cruising around their city on their bikes.

Each were snapped donning various looks from the collection which included orange bra-and-panty sets paired with matching biker gloves and fishnet tights, an all-black slip dress worn with lace tights and opera gloves, and a flower-print bra-and-panty set, also with matching elbow-length gloves.

Also included as part of the new Savage X Fenty August Collection are lime green bustiers which are constructed using satin and lace that come with matching garter belts. Also the sky blue pyjama short sets with butterfly-shaped sheer nipple cut-outs, and matching sets in Barney purple. Each are available in sizes XS to 3X and 32A to 42H.

This new Savage X Fenty Campaign launch comes ahead of the release of Rihanna’s new unisex Fenty Parfum which is set for general release on the 10th August 2021. You can check out the full Savage X Fenty August collection over at their e-commerce website savageex.com.

