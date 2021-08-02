Reasons to switch to natural hair care products

Recently, there has been a shift towards natural and sustainable products. Not only will these eco-friendly products be better for the environment, but better for our bodies and hair as well.

Natural hair care products are full of nutrients that are kind to your hair and your skin. If you want to know more, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out why you should switch to natural hair care products.

No Harsh Chemicals

If you are a follower of the Curly Girl Method, you will undoubtedly have heard all about sulfates, silicones and parabens. In other words, all the nasties ingredients you should not be using on your hair.

Opting for products that do not include these will benefit your hair and scalp in the long run. As well as this, ditching these ingredients will be better for the environment. This is because you are no longer rinsing them down the drain every wash day.

Kinder To Our Planet

To touch on the previous point, many natural hair care companies use recycled or biodegradable packaging. This means, when you are finished with a product, it will not be discarded in landfill or harm our environment. Instead, the packaging will either decompose or be reused.

More Sustainable

Most natural hair care products use ingredients sourced from ethical practices with fair traded being the standard. A number of companies will also work with local communities from where these ingredients are sourced.

Your Hair Will Thank You In The Long Run

Healthy hair is something that everyone wants. But this isn’t easy when using hair products that contain harsh ingredients. While it can take months or even years to see the results of natural ingredients, choosing them over synthetic ones can up your hair care game. It goes without saying, that if you have curly hair, it will get curlier, shinier and more nourished. And who doesn’t want that?

Your Scalp Will Be Better

We already talked about harsh ingredients like sulfates and silicones. Well, we needn’t tell you that they can cause irritation to your scalp, which can lead to itchiness and dryness. Using a natural shampoo will gently cleanse your scalp without stripping away natural oils. Which are vital for a healthy and happy scalp.

You No Longer Mask Your Hair Problems

Silicones can make your hair appear shiny and frizz free. However, this is not the case. Instead of letting moisture in, silicones coat your hair and mask the problem. As natural hair products do not contain silicones, they will provide your hair with the nutrients it needs to be healthy.

