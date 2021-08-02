Priyanka Chopra Jonas new brand ambassador for Bulgari

On Irish fashion news, Indian fashion model and actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as the latest brand ambassador to join the Bulgari fashion house.

Only last week, Mexican actress and fashion model Eiza González was appointed new ambassador for Bulgari in America.

Priyanka who also represents makeup and beauty brand Max Factor will join the infamous Italian luxury fashion house as one of their new faces to represent the brand globally.

The 39-year-old model and actress has admitted that one of the main reasons she accepted her new ambassador role with Bulgari is was because of their work with children’s charity Save The Children.

In a media statement supporting the new of her new appointment, Priyanka commented “I endeavour to align myself with brands that recognise their immense social responsibility. Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work.”

Chopra Jonas is due to appear in promotional ads across America the luxury fashion house and admitted she is grateful” to be able to represent Latinas around the world”.

Model and actress Eiza González who is the first ever Latino person to be appointed as an ambassador for Bulgari in America will join Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the new faces of Bulgari. The 31-year-old Latino star is hoping to show that the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted through her work with the brand.

Eiza commented “Our culture is so special. Latin America is rich in culture, optimism, celebration of tradition and the epitome of hard work. It’s about passing along knowledge from one generation to the next. I’m here thanks to the hard work of my family and trailblazing women dedicating their lives to expand and breaking boundaries.

“I hope that as a brand ambassador and through the work I get to do over the next few years, it will show that the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted not only as an actress but as an advocate, producer and a fierce believer in championing our culture.”

