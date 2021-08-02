Let floral take over your dress look this summer

We still have another a full month of summer fashion to enjoy and better way to flaunt that summer look than with this elegant floral print dress.

This 100% cotton number from Landior is perfect for warm breezy days to keep you cool. It’s all over floral print comes with a round neck finish with button fastening to the front.This

This floral number makes for perfect pairing with open toe summer sandals and light weight cardigan for when the evening temperatures dip.

Sizes

Small = 8/10

Medium = 10/12

Large = 12/14

Material

100% cotton

Good to know

This makes for a perfect and comfortable ladies summer dress

