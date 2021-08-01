Go pink this summer with this Farah belted midi dress

Go pink this summer with this Farah belted midi dress

Go pink this summer with this Farah belted midi dress

Looking for that bright and breezy elegant dress to lift your summer mood this season? The look no further than this beautiful Farah belted midi dress from Irish fashion shop Devine Boutique.

This light & airy fabric pink number in rayon material comes in a relaxed fit bodice with a delicate shoulder pads to give a lovely sense of structure. With a button and opening to the back it is completed with a tan leather look belt and side pockets.

 

Farah Pink Belted Midi Dress from Divine Boutique

Farah Pink Belted Midi Dress from Divine Boutique

Sizes

Small = 8/10
Medium = 10/12
Large = 12/14

Material

100% Rayon

Details

Comfortable movement and relaxed fit

Full Details

Divine Boutique

As part of the new look Fashion.ie, our Ladies fashion Ireland section is dedicated to promoting the best that Irish fashion boutiques have to offer. By supporting local fashion retailing in Ireland, you are supporting Irish jobs.

 

Go pink this summer with this Farah belted midi dress

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

No Comments

Add your comment

Recent Posts
Archives
Variety Heart of Learning Campaign
Follow & like us :)
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest

SUBSCRIBE!

Sign up for the latest in fashion news, tips and reviews in Ireland 2021.

Sign up for our NEWSLETTER.

© 2021 FASHION.ie.

error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)