Denim shorts must have’s for your summer wardrobe

Denim shorts must have’s for your summer wardrobe.

If you have just one item in your summer 2021 wardrobe, make it a pair of denim shorts. Much like your favourite jeans, there are certain types of shorts that belong in your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out which one’s are your bag!

Paper-Bag Shorts

If you have never heard of paper-bag shorts, they are cinched at the waist and flare out at the leg. This type of short works best for an hourglass or pear body shape. As all of the details are in the legs, it will draw attention away from your legs.

Not to mention ,the flare of the shorts will make your legs look toned and sleek. As paper-bag shorts are usually high waisted and have a front tie, they are perfect for hiding belly fat.

Bermuda Shorts

If you are a person with long legs, Bermuda shorts should be in your wardrobe. They usually fall just above the knee, meaning they are a bit longer than your basic summer shorts. Much like your basic summer shorts, they are versatile so you can wear them with trainers and a basic tee or a cute crop top.

Low Waist Denim Shorts

Have you an athletic body? Are you on the petite side, with a small waist? Low waist denim shorts are for you. They are perfect for someone with long, lean legs and toned stomach. Their only drawback is that they can become uncomfortable if you sit in them for a while. So try to go for a straight fit.

High Waist Shorts

Much like paper-bag shorts, high waisted ones are ideal for those of you with pear or hourglass body shapes. The high waist will accentuate your figure and give you a balanced and cohesive look. All you need to do is find the right fit for your body and you are good to go. This makes them another great option to have in your summer 2021 wardrobe.

Mom Fit Shorts

If you have curves and want to show them off, mom fit shorts are your new best friend. They are perfect for those of you with a small waist and hug your hips and legs in all the right ways. Just make sure that the hem of the shorts hits the thinnest part of your thigh, as this can make your legs look slimmer and more toned.

Denim shorts must have’s for your summer wardrobe