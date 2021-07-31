Ways to inject crochet fashion into your current wardrobe

Although crochet can look a little intimidating at first, it is the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe. While it is a simple and classic knit, it can make a statement which is why you need to know how to style it the right way.

Keep reading here at Ladies Fashion Ireland to find out how to incorporate crochet into your current summer wardrobe.

Crochet Dresses

This trend will always be a knockout and the crochet dress is a big reason why. There is just something super attractive about their 70s fashion appeal. You can wear them out with a slip dress underneath for a cute summer look or rock them over your swimsuit for a lazy beach look.

They also work well with both sandals and boots. Your crochet dress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe and don’t be afraid to wear one in a bold pattern or colour.

Crop Tops & Bralettes

This is definitely the most popular way to wear the crochet trend. A crochet crop top or cute bralette is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe and suits all body types.

There are so many colours and designs to choose from and your crop top or bralette makes for a cute summer beach look. you can rock them with jeans, linen trousers or even your bikinis if the weather is good. When the weather is not so great, you can still wear your crop top over a white shirt.

Throws & Jackets

For when the weather gets a little bit chilly, crochet vests, jackets or even ponchos are a great way to keep warm. To take your outfit to the next level, go for something bold and intricate, with lots of pattern and colour. This trend also pairs well with your boots and handbags.

Crochet Skirts

While this may not be as common as a crochet top or dress, a crochet skirt can make an interesting addition to your summer wardrobe. You could go for something simple like a white top or basic t-shirt. Or you can dress it up with some sandals and jewellery.

