Miley Cyrus fronts Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance.

In Irish fashion news, American actress and singer Miley Cyrus is the face of new scent by Gucci.The 28-year-old star looks radiant as she fronts the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum,

According to the Tennessee born singer the new scent from Gucci reminds her of her late ‘Mammie’ Loretta Finley who is her maternal grandmother and former fan club president who sadly passed away aged 85 back in 2020.

The multimillion record selling music artist and fashion icon took to social media last Wednesday to tell her 139 million Instagram followers that the new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia makes her think of her grandmother who always smelt of fresh cut flowers,

Miley who is the face for Gucci also told her fans on social media “@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are.”

As part of the advertising campaign to support the new launch of this fabulous Gucci scent, Miley is seen donning a purple blouse which is embellished with pink sequins at the collar and cuffs which are paired beige-patterned pants As part of the ad campaign, Miley sang a cover of the music track “Delicious”, which was a hit for British group Shampoo back in 1994.

Canadian artist Petra Collins took the responsibility for shooting the video and photos of Cyrus. Hairstylist Paul Hanlon took charge of coordinating Mileys new cropped hairdo with Australian make-up artist Thomas de Kluyver looking after Cyrus’s makeup for the shoot.

The new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance goes on sale today 30th July 2021 which is available at their e-commerce website.

