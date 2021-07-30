Galway Races Best Dressed lady 2021 goes to Mayo

In Irish fashion news, Mayo woman Hayley Coleman picked up this year’s crown for the Virtual Best Dressed competition at this year’s Galway Races.

The Mayo native pictured up the award for 2021at an event usually regarded to as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Races last Thursday which traditionally combines the best in fashion and horse racing.

This year’s event again had to be done virtually because of COVID-19 restriction. This meant that entrants submitted their photos on-line to event organisers with Irish fashion model and online influencer Louise O’Reilly on hand to judge this year’s entrants.

Even though the standard this year was as high as live events themselves, Mayo lady Hayley Coleman was announced as the winner of the Best Dressed competition at the Galway Races 2021.

Commenting on the winning look, Judge and model Louise O’Reilly said: “This year’s winner really stood out for me and someone with great taste and style – teaming a perfect balance of chic tailoring with such an incredibly detailed and interesting head piece – all perfectly completed with the right accessories too.”

Coleman was decked out in a beautiful dress designed by British fashion designer, Kevan Jon supplied from Harper Galway and sandals and bag from TK Maxx.

Haley completed the look with her Tina Hemlock crown headpiece which features hand crafted rose gold flowers and neutral feathers to finish. According to O’Reilly, Hayley’s look struck the perfect balance between chic tailoring and eye-catching accessories.

There was also good news for Tyrone native Melissa McGirr who received the prize “Best Hat award 2021.” McGirr turned out in a stunning handmade Ashleigh Myles creation which was inspired by the Going Green Initiative for Ireland, and the same fabric was used by Irish designer Linda at designed4u to create a matching handbag.

The beautiful bespoke design headpiece included orange spiked cable ties headpiece, made from over 300 hand-painted recycled cable ties on a base of orange brocade fabric.

