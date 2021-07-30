Ariana Grande launches her new God Is a Woman Fragrance

Ariana Grande launches her new God Is a Woman Fragrance.

In Irish fashion news, American pop princess Ariana Grande has just launched her new ladies perfume tiled God Is a Woman. The 28-year old singer is expanding her fragrance domain by introducing her new God Is a Woman Fragrance to the line-up.

Ariana who first launched her debut fragrance, Ari by Ariana Grande back in 2015 followed this up with her second fragrance, Sweet Like Candy that was released a year later in 2016.

The Florida born just launched the latest addition to her line of song-inspired fragrances which gets its name from of her major music hits “God Is a Woman.”

Earlier this year in June, Ariana Grande announced the news of her new fragrance to her 225 million Instagram followers on social media posting a video teaser of her latest scent.

Ariana is big business in the world of social media. As well as having hundreds of million followers across her social media accounts, she has clocked up over 90 billion consumed streams during her career and is the most streamed female artist ever on Spotify and Apple Music.

To add to this the singer come fashion model is also in demand in the world of fashion and apparel. The star is also a brand ambassador for German fashion sportswear company Reebok.

Grande’s new God Is a Woman scent which is Vegan friendly features 91% natural ingredients which is also 100% cruelty-free.

Ariana’s new scent is described as “a warming blend of Madagascar vanilla and a creamy, woody twist of cedar-wood which comes three sizes: 1.0 oz bottle, 1.7 oz bottle and 3.4 oz bottle. She has also added a 0.3 oz travel spray to the collection.

The God Is a Woman fragrance is available now at selected online retailers and will be in-store from the 1st August 2021 worldwide.

