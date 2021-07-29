Eiza González appointed new ambassador for Bulgari

In Irish fashion news, Mexican actress Eiza González has been unveiled as the latest addition to the Bulgari team.

The 31-year-old Mexican beauty has been appointed the first Latin American ambassador to take up an ambassador role for the luxury Italian fashion house.

González who appeared in Maia Simmons in the 2020 film version of Godzilla vs. Kong Is set to represent the Bulgari in a series of promotional photos, videos and social media campaign across the US in the coming year.

Commenting on her new appoint with Bulgari, the stunning Latin beauty said “While growing up, it was really hard to find women who looked like me in ads or billboards.

“So the fact that young Latinas around the world can see an immigrant woman like them be part of a family like Bulgari and feel represented is what matters to me. I am grateful for Bulgari’s active choice of choosing diversity and I’m excited to venture with them in expanding the conversation and inspiring new generations to follow their dreams. It’s an absolute honour,”

At present she is set to feature in marketing campaigns across the United States to make the brand more appealing to Latin American population in the US who often get overlooked by luxury fashion brands.

González who is set to appear in the fourth coming movie Ambulance, is hopeful that her presence as the face of Bulgari will arouse the interest of the Latino community living in America.

Talking to on-line beauty and fashion magazine WWD, Eiza said “Our culture is so special. Latin America is rich in culture, optimism, celebration of tradition and the epitome of hard work. It’s about passing along knowledge from one generation to the next.

“I’m here thanks to the hard work of my family and trailblazing women dedicating their lives to expand and breaking boundaries. I hope that as a brand ambassador and through the work I get to do over the next few years, it will show that the contemporary Latin woman is multifaceted not only as an actress but as an advocate, producer and a fierce believer in championing our culture,”

González who is the daughter of former Mexican model Glenda Reyna also revealed that she is a big fan of the Italian fashion label commenting “I like that they’re a brand that feels multidimensional for the modern woman. When wearing their jewels it allows me to explore different versions of myself while being true to their designs. They’ve found a beautiful way to keep growing and be innovative as a brand without changing their essence.”

