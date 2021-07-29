Boohoo terminate partnership with rapper DaBaby

In Irish fashion news, UK fashion brand BoohooMan have ended their relationship with American rapper DaBaby over his homophobic rant during a festival.

The 29-year-old musician from Ohio in the US has seen his latest fashion collection with Boohoo removed from their infantry over remarks the singer made at a music festival in the US last week.

The Manchester based fashion house moved quickly to terminate their relationship with the music artist and remove his latest collection from their website and social media due to his comments.

The US rap star is already experiencing a huge backlash from the public after making the remarks about gay people and those living with HIV/AIDS during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival on 25th July.

During the show, DaBaby said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cell phone light up.”

If this wasn’t bad enough the rapper continued “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cell phone light them up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cell phone light up. Keep it real.”

All this comes less than a month since BoohooMAN unveiled the rapper’s 100 piece limited-edition 100 fashion collection with DaBaby.

In a media statement published on social media, Boohoo they said “BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no long be working with DaBaby.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the Boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. “We stand by and support the LGBT+ community, and do not tolerate hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk (AKA) DaBaby took to social media earlier this week in an attempt to defuse the situation and defend his actions. The star told his 19 million Instagram followers that the backlash was a “weak ass internet issue” and that none of his gay fans are living with HIV or AIDS. “They don’t got AIDS, my gay fans, they take care of themselves, they ain’t no nasty gay n****s, they ain’t no junkies.”

The Boohoo Fashion Group are strong supporters of the LGBTQ community and last June released their own Unisex Pride collection promoting their message about standing together and united.

The company are donating 10% of the proceeds from the 2021 Pride Collection to It Gets Better Project which is a not for profit organisation with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the world.

