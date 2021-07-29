Best style of jeans to wear if you are petite

Like any other height, petite comes with its own fashion challenges. Especially as we have so many body shapes to consider. This is where our tips can come in handy. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for the best types of jeans to wear if you are petite.

Skinny & Straight Jeans

is there anything that skinny jeans can’t do? they truly are a wardrobe staple for a reason. And that’s because they, as well straight jeans, look good on all petites, no matter their body shape.

They are often recommended for shorter people as they will hug the legs, creating a longer silhouette. This helps to make your hips look narrower and your legs skinnier. All of this will manage to make you look taller. Just stay away from skinny or straight jeans that are cuffed. These will only make you look shorter.

Bootcut Jeans

Another style of jeans recommended for short people is the bootcut. While this looks good on all body shapes, it is better suited to apple or hourglass figures. The slight room in the legs will balance out you’re the rounded upper body of an apple shape. It gives you a tiny waist and emphasises the curvy hips on hourglass figures. Dark wash jeans will minimise your bottom half and draw attention upwards.

High Waisted Jeans

High waisted jeans are everywhere and made their fashion comeback years ago. Petite people will want to jump on this trend as the high waist will make you look taller. Just make sure you choose jeans that are a solid colour so you retain an unbroken line. Also, it’s important to bear the fit in mind. Anything too tight will squeeze your body. too big and they will not sit right on the narrowest part of your body.

Boyfriend Jeans

Although these can be tricky for short people to wear, boyfriend jeans can be a viable and stylish choice. The trick is to choose a pair that is slightly tighter than normal so you will still have a slimmer look. just stay away from slouchy styles as this can create a bottom-heavy look.

