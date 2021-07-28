Ways to identify if your acne breakouts are hormonal

Ways to identify if your acne breakouts are hormonal.

For most people, acne marks the beginnings of puberty. Some need dermatologists to clear their skin, while others suffer from the occasional breakout. Either way, we usually spend our teens trying everything we can to get clear skin. and hoping that these breakouts will hopefully go away one day.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone. Adult-offset acne, usually referred to as hormonal acne, is common and leads to a whole range of problems for our skin. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how to tell if your acne breakouts are hormonal.

What Is Hormonal Acne?

This is a tern typically used to describe adult-offset acne with, as you’ve probably guessed, a hormonal aspect. It tends to present itself in adulthood and can impact those who suffered from cystic acne in the past and those who have never have breakouts.

Hormonal acne is almost always cystic and inflammatory in nature. Usually, you will have large and painful cysts under your skin on the lower half of your face. Not to mention, it can lead to scarring, especially if you are prone to picking at your spots. At its mildest form, your acne will usually give you a breakout around your period, but for many people, it persists all month long.

Where Do You Get Hormonal Acne?

Generally, face mapping for acne is not substantiated. The exception to this seems to be hormonal acne, which you see around your lower half of the face and body.

Typical areas are:

Lower cheeks

Jawline

Chin

Between Brows

Back

Chest

Shoulders

Signs Your Acne Is Hormonal

There are two classic signs of hormonal acne. A patient who has never had particularly acne-prone skin, who suddenly has large cysts on the lower half of the face. The second is a patient who had acne as a teen that resolved on its own or with the help of medication. Then they experience inflammatory acne in adulthood.

There are, of course, variations of these signs but most people fall into these two. As mentioned, hormonal acne may present itself at certain times in your menstrual cycle. So, if you find you have more acne during that time of the month, it could be hormonal.

Hormonal acne usually happens on your face but can also appear on the rest of your body, particularly your back. If this happens to you, you might find yourself suffering from large and painful cysts. And if you thought it was bad dealing with your painful acne, increased levels of testosterone may mean extra facial hair. And thinning hair around your scalp.

