Victoria’s Secret launch On Point sportswear collection.

In Irish fashion news, American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret has unveiled their “On Point,” sportswear collection.

As part of the rebranding campaign which now includes sportswear, the US fashion house have included three recognised women from the world of sports, fitness and the arts to promote their new collection.

These include 17-year-old Chinese-American freestyle skier, Eileen Gu, Michigan born ballerina India Bradley from the New York City Ballet‘s Corps de Ballet and international yoga teacher and wellness influencer Emily Chen.

According to Victoria’s Secret, their new sportswear range for women are designed for yoga sessions, grocery runs and beyond.

The infamous fashion and lingerie brand have already been busy pulling in new faces to represent their brand as part of their rebranding initiative. This has seen other women from the world of sport and fashion team up with the Californian based company which include South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech and American international soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The new Victoria’s Secret “On Point,” collection comes in three generous and stylish categories titled “Live,” “Flow” and “Sweat.”

Each range are specifically designed for women on the go and dedicated from anything from yoga sessions to grocery runs. Standouts pieces from their “Live” range include their python print cropped sports bra paired with the Crossover Legging,

Over at the “Flow” collection their strappy top is a must have for women looking for stylish sport to the bust area. And finally, from their “Sweat” range keep an eye for their seamless bras and a matching set that come with lace-up detailing.

It’s already been muted in the past few weeks that Victoria’s Secrets are looking to make a return to the catwalk with their infamous catwalk shows. You can check out the new Victoria’s Secret “On Point” ladies sportswear collection at their on-line ecommerce store now.

