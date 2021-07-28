Dolly Parton launches Scent From Above fragrance

Dolly Parton launches Scent From Above fragrance.

In Irish fashion news, legendary county music singer Dolly Parton has just released her own perfume titled Scent From Above. The 75-year-old fashion and music icon has entered into the beauty marketplace with the drop of her first-ever signature fragrance.

Like anyone who has followed Dolly’s career down through the years will know she doesn’t do things by half. To accompany the launch of her new scent, Dolly has also released a music single titled “Sent From Above”

Talking about the launch of her new fragrance, the Tennessee music and fashion icon commented “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume. Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent. I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance.”

“Scent is everywhere in our lives, leaving powerful impressions and triggering cherished memories. My hope is that people everywhere will feel special whenever they wear Dolly — Scent From Above.”

Earlier this year, Parton commented that she is a huge fan of makeup and wears it all the time. Parton who has sold over 100 million singles during her well decorated career said “I do all my beauty work and cleansing my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night,” she told the outlet. “Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night.”

Dolly’s “Scent From Above” fragrance, comes in a 100ml spray as well as a 10ml rollerball and Body Cream. The results of the beautiful scent include hints of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, patchouli. It’s on sale now and can be purchased over at her online store at dollyfragrance.com.

