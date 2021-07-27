Michael B.Jordan and JLo front Coach With Friends campaign

Michael B.Jordan and JLo front Coach With Friends campaign.

In Irish fashion news, American actors Michael B.Jordan and Jennifer Lopez have teamed up to front new Coach Fall 2021 Campaign.

Both celebrities line out alongside 18-year old Japanese model Köki and Taiwanese-American professional basketball player Jeremy Lin for Coach’s new “With Friends” campaign.

Coach who celebrates 80 years in business this year joined all their brand ambassadors together to front their “With Friends” campaign, which according to Coach “spotlights the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together,”

The American luxury fashion accessory brand’s campaign features their well-known ambassadors all modelling Coach’s latest pieces in community settings at outdoor events which included the Miami-based jump rope team,

For their accessory range, their ambassadors are featured modelling items from Coach’s fall 2021 collection. These include their new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, the Hitch backpack and the Rogue bag.

From the fashion apparel range, each ambassador can be seen wearing versions of Coach’s favourite leather jackets and shearling coats which are a result of their collaboration with US heritage brand, Schott.

According to Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers he said “Their fall collection is inspired by our present and our future –– by what we’ve learned and where we are going,”

“It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.”

Photography for the new Coach “With Friends” campaign was carried out by Dominican-American photographer and director Renell Medrano.

The responsibility for styling was entrusted to Belgian stylist Olivier Rizzo which features Jeremy Lin’s college friends, Kheaton Scott and Nathan Liu, along with students from Dream It Real, which is Coach’s initiative that provides young students with the resources and support needed to break cycles of inequality.

Michael B.Jordan and JLo front Coach With Friends campaign