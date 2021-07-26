Pink fuming over Norwegian Women’s Handball Bikini row

In Irish fashion news, pop star Pink has been one of the many celebrities to call for an end to sexiest dress code rules in the world of sport.

The no-nonsense American star was speaking out in defence of the Norwegian women’s handball team who last week were fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The Norwegian women’s handball team bore the brunt of the disciplinary commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 for opting for shorts instead of bikini bottoms during their match against Spain in Bulgaria.

The EHF (European Handball Federation said in a statement “In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the EHF’s Beach Handball Rules of the Game.”

This reaction caused damnation and sparked protests across the globe with lots of celebrities throwing their hat in the ring criticising the federation for this outdated rule.

One of those voices included 41-year-old US singer PINK who took to social media to express her anger about the EHF’s decision and showing admiration for the Norwegian handball team. Pink told her 31 million plus Twitter followers, “I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR ‘uniform,’”

“The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.” Each of the athletes have been ordered to pay €150 p by the European Handball Federation for breaking clothing rules.

The Norwegian ladies handball team also came out in defence of their member’s action by taking to Instagram saying “We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball “

“They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough. We are the Norwegian Handball Federation, and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with.”

According to the European Handball Federation, their rules state female athletes must wear bikini bottoms with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width of these bikini bottoms must be of a maximum of 10 centimetres, about four inches. However, men participating in the game are allowed to wear shorts as long as they’re “not too baggy.

