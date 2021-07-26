Instant fashion tips to help improve any outfit look

Learning the basics is the key to excelling in everything in life. Especially when it comes to your fashion. Your foundation pieces, like underwear, are the building blocks of creating a great outfit.

Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out the importance of wearing the right underwear and how it can make any outfit look better.

Wear Seamless Pants

Your underwear is a bit like a crew in a TV show. They work hard behind the scenes making sure everything runs smoothly and the finished product looks good. Take the time to learn about the different types of underwear available and what they do for your body.

When it comes down to everyday clothes like your jeans, leggings or dresses, thongs can work best. They are the most hassle-free option when it comes to your underwear. But if thongs are not your thing, go with seamless panties. They immediately eliminate any awkward creasing with normal underwear. And, it goes without saying, skin coloured underwear is a must.

Bras Are Trickier

Figuring out the best bra style to wear can be harder to navigate than your panties. As well as taking comfort and appearance into account, you need to take a look at support factor. But, if it means a polished look at the end, it’s all worth it.

For roomy tops like t-shirts, blouses and jumpers, your traditional bra works great. They give optimal support, while their thick material will be concealed by the fabric of your top.

When it comes to more figure-hugging garments, imagine you are buying headphones. In other words, go wireless. Your standard bra will tend to create unnecessary lines, while wireless designs will streamline your overall appearance. For those tops that allow you to bare some skin like tank or spaghetti tops, go with bralettes.

Let Go Of Shapewear Shame

Shapewear does not have the best reputation. Those that wear it often do so like they have some sort of shameful secret. But, thankfully, people’s attitudes are changing. Brands are creating collections that are much more body positive. Loving and wearing shapewear is not something to be ashamed of.

Shapewear can be a great hack to help you create balance from top to bottom. Many people save their shapewear for special occasions, as they can give you extra support and a confidence boost when you need it.

