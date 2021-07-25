Ladies summer fashion trends to try in 2021

Summer is the perfect time to have fun with your fashion and shake things up. But, with so many trends nowadays, how can you possibly be expected to keep up? Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our top summer fashion trends that are easy to style in 2021.

Western

The western fashion trend has gained some popularity in recent years and looks set to continue in 2021. So, this means that a lot of people are going to be wearing cowboy boots and fringe. Which would have been fun if we had festivals to go to. But there is always next year. While cowboy boots can be worn like any other boot, they are more of a statement piece.

Ruching

This trend is summer’s more practical ones as it is feminine, flirty, and gives you a flattering figure. It is mostly seen on dresses as it adds curves and volume. Not to mention, it is also perfect for hiding any areas you do not want to draw attention to.

Fine Print

Print has always been a big trend and is not going anywhere soon. Along with tie dye, small print have grown in popularity and are perfect for making a big statement. You can do all in and wear a dress or jumpsuit, but some of you may want to start in a small way. If that’s the case, accessories are your friend.

Bows

Yes, bow are not just for your hair. And this trend is going to be one of the easiest ones you wear during summer 2021. On clothing, expect to see bows adding some drama to your necklines.

Bold Colours

This is not a new trend but this ties into the big neon trend that dominated 2019. Neon colours are always perfect for summer days on the beach. You can always style them down by wearing them with some neutral shades.

This will help to keep your outfit balanced. Coral, pink, lilac and orange are set to be popular colours this summer and will add some cheer to your wardrobe.

