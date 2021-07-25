Justin Bieber fronts new Balenciaga fashion campaign

Justin Bieber fronts new Balenciaga fashion campaign.

In Irish fashion news, Canadian singer Justin Bieber has teamed up with fashion house Balenciaga to front their latest ad campaign.

The 27-year-old star who recently worked on his own collection with footwear giant Crocs, fronts a brand-new campaign for the Spanish fashion house along with French actress and fashion model Isabelle Huppert

Bieber who married actress and model Hailey Baldwin back in 2018 made the most of his getaway holiday with his wife Hailey in France to take part in the photo shoot for one of the world’s most recognised Spanish fashion brands. Justin appeared in a series of photos that were shot in Paris by US art photographer Katy Grannan.

Also taking part in the new fashion campaign for fashion design house were recognised fashion models Eliza Douglas, Marcus, Emmanuel, Awar Adhiero Odhiang, Anania Orgeas, Isabelle Weldon Herouard, Litay Culkin Mugisha, Abdou Diop, Taishi Suzuki and Hans Schmidt and Minttu Vesala.

In a set designed to resemble an American car parking lot, the photos show off the models in season-less ready-to-wear and accessories, including the Le Cagole handbag, named after derogatory French slang for people with a tacky dress sense.

The Ontario born singer was snapped wearing the new Balenciaga DIY sports shoe which feature an exclusive handmade vintage look, designed using raw cuts, stitches and glue for the mesh and leather upper.

Last winter the Spanish fashion house launched a giant promotional billboard on the side of the world famous Louvre museum in Paris featuring US singer Cardi B who was snapped reclining on fake grass surrounded by children’s toys.

Other stars who are big fans of Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, include KKW Beauty entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian as well as Justin’s wife Hailey who were spotted recently at his recent show at Paris Couture Week in France.

Justin Bieber fronts new Balenciaga fashion campaign