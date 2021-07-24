Why bentonite clay could be the key to cleaner skin

Not just for pottery purposes, clay has been used in skincare for centuries. And it’s not hard to see why. You have probably heard of bentonite clay.

These days, you are likely to see it marketed towards people with acne or oil skin. But what exactly does it do and why should you use it? keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out why bentonite clay could be the key to clear skin.

What Is Bentonite Clay?

Well, it is not just any old clay. It is full of minerals and made from weathered volcanic ash. Bentonite has a long and storied history. It has been used for centuries as a traditional way of detoxing skin as it contains minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron. You can ingest it to absorb and purify your body of toxins. But many people used it as a face mask.

Benefits

Absorbs Excess Oil: This makes it ideal for people with acne prone skin. The absorptive properties of the clay means it temporarily tightens skin and minimises the appearance of pores.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Another plus for those of you who suffer from acne. Bentonite clay naturally has anti-inflammatory properties and can calm your red and angry skin. It’s also sometimes used to combat rashes and dermatitis.

As with any skincare product, allergies can happen so it’s always best to do a patch test before use.

How To Use It

There are plenty of products that have bentonite clay, given that it works nicely with other ingredients. You can go the DIY route and buy pure bentonite clay but pay attention to what you are buying. There is no regulation on how the clay is sourced or what it may contain, like heavy metals or pesticides. So, if you find ways to purchase bentonite clay in bulk for very cheap, be careful.

