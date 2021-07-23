LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells unveils Hip-Hop Is Essential

LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells unveils Hip-Hop Is Essential.

In Irish fashion news, American rapper, LL Cool J’s fashion clothing is expanding out into streetwear. According to the 53-year-old rapper, streetwear fashion is sometimes hard to find and when you do it may not be the right fit.

For a while now, LL’s Rock the Bells fashion apparel has been staged around classic hip-hop-inspired streetwear. However, this is about to change with the New York rapper introducing a line of basics called Hip-Hop Is Essential.

James Todd Smith AKA LL Cool J hit the music scene in his teens as a rap artist. Last year in 2021 LL Cool J launched Rock the Bells, a collection of T-shirts, hoodies and jackets that represent the heritage of the hip-hop movement.

In a media statement surround the news of his new fashion release, LL Cool J commented “I used to rock streetwear all the time because it was comfortable and stylish,” he said. “As my life has evolved, the current offerings don’t speak to my station in life. Today’s streetwear doesn’t always fit right and can be too hard to get. I wanted to create something that represents me: high-quality, self-assured, versatile and comfortable.”

LL Cool J’s new “Hip-Hop Is Essential” collection is his largest fashion lineup to date from Rock the Bells stable and includes a generous selection of hoodies, pants, tanks, and cropped shorts which come in bright summery pastel hues for the summer season ahead.

It is also expected that this release will be followed with a more neutral palettes this Autumn/ winter 2021. This will also include a selection of accessories that will include water bottles, decanter sets, towels, candles and more.

His new Hip-Hop Is Essential collection is reasonable priced and include a selection of both ladies and menswear that are available now at the Rock the Bells online store.

LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells unveils Hip-Hop Is Essential