Beyoncé unveils Adidas x Ivy Park Flex Park capsule.

In Irish fashion news, Beyoncé’s fashion label Ivy Park have just released their new Adidas Ivy Park Flex Park capsule.

The 39-year-old singer and business entrepreneur set up her fashion label with Topshop owner at the time Phillip Green and named it in honour of daughter Ivy back in 2016. This new drop includes swimwear and beachwear pieces which is a first for the athleisure clothing company.

This new drop comes months after the sell-out winter collection, Icy Park. The Flex park collection includes a selection of ladies and men’s swimsuits and coverups as well as accessories and slides.

According to IVY Park and Adidas, their new are designed to be bold and make the person wearing them feel confident. Promotional shots for the marketing and ad campaign include founder of KNC Beauty Kristen Noel Crawley, American actor and singer Quincy Brown as well as plus size fashion model and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors.

The new capsule comes in three colours and one print finish. These include Solar Orange, screaming orange, white and Beyoncé’s IVY Park monogram.

Fans of the IVY Park fashion collection can also choose from a selection of accessories included in the new capsule that include their matching hats, towel, water bottle, or their coordinating tote bag to pair with your selected swimsuit or cover-up.

This vibrant new drop is also size inclusive as well! For the ladies and men, sizes are available in regular fit. Also, for the ladies, there are tight fit and a women’s oversized fittings as well.

As far as swimwear goes, this is quite a trend driven capsule by Ivy Park and Adidas and you can check out the new Adidas Ivy Park Flex Park capsule over at the Adidas online store from today 23rd July 2021.

