Ways to make any basic fashion outfit look good

Ways to make any basic fashion outfit look good

Sometimes, the tiniest tweaks are enough to turn a basic outfit into a spectacular one. From working a new colourful belt to styling a top with a skirt instead of your favourite jeans, small changes can make a big difference.

After all, basic pieces are the key to a super stylish wardrobe. And the building blocks of any fashionable outfit. so, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to make any basic outfit look good.

Wear Heels

It’s a simple tip but it works every time. Adding a pair of heels will instantly make you look elegant and more put together. Like with any finishing touch, your shoes can make or break your outfit. So, the better your shoes look, the better your outfit will appear. It doesn’t matter if you wear boots, platform, stilettos or kitten heels. Just wear something fancy on your feet. But make sure they are comfortable so you can walk with confidence.

Tie Or Tuck In Your Top

One of the easiest ways to polished up your outfit is to tuck in your top. Or tie it at your waist. When you do this, you highlight your waist and show off your figure instead of hiding it. So, the next time you have a boring top hidden in the back of your wardrobe, just tuck it into the waistband of your trousers.

Accessorise Your Hair

Spending some time on your hair can be a great way to add some flair to your look. And hair accessories seem to be everywhere in 2021. So, there are plenty of them to choose from, from bows, scarves, barrettes and cute hats. But if hair accessories are just not your thing, try a new hairstyle.

Add Some Layers

This can be a good way of letting your personality shine through your clothing. Not to mention, it is the perfect way of taking any outfit from day to night. You can start off with a cute cardigan over a simple t-shirt and jeans. Or take things further by layering a leather or denim jacket on top. Now, you have added some life into a basic outfit.

Add Some Colour

Playing around with colour can be a game-changer and something that many people are still afraid to do. sometimes, it can be comforting to stick to what you know. But nothing good comes from staying inside your comfort zone. And you might be surprised by how good you look when you are brave. But this doesn’t have to be a major change. You can start small with some accessories like a belt or even your shoes.

Ways to make any basic fashion outfit look good