Madison Beer new face of Victoria’s Secret Fragrance.

In Irish fashion news, singer Madison Beer has been chosen by lingerie, fashion, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret to front a campaign for their new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance which is part of its popular Tease fragrance pillar.

The 22-year-old artist who is the face of Victoria’s Secret’s new Tease Crème Cloud scent started her career by her posting songs of covers to YouTube back in 2012. She quickly gained popularity when she received recognition for her work by Justin Bieber.

Victoria’s Secret’s new Tease Crème Cloud fragrance includes notes of vanilla meringue, santal flower and sheer amber.

Chatting to online fashion and beauty magazine WWD, the New York native told them “Working with Victoria’s Secret on this campaign was a literal dream come true,” “I’ve been shopping with them for years. I was really inspired by the brand’s recommitment to championing all women and their individual experiences, so I was honoured to be a part of the new Tease campaign in this new chapter for Victoria’s Secret.”

The raven-haired beauty is featured Victoria’s Secret’s fragrance’s marketing campaign posing against a cloud backdrop. According to Italian photographer Mario Sorrenti who curated all imagery for the campaign, this depicts the scent’s “light-as-air sweetness.”

Madison commented “the imagery we created that day exceeded all my expectations. Mario is such a legend and made me feel so empowered on set. It was amazing to collaborate with him.”

This campaign for Victoria’s Secret is her second venture in the beauty industry within the past 6 months. Back in June, Beer unveiled her new skincare line Know Beauty which she created with 32-year-old American singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens and skincare expert Dr Karen Kagha.

In September 2020, Beer also collaborated with American cosmetics and beauty manufacturer Morphe for her own makeup collection which took inspiration from her debut album,“Life Support.”

The new Victoria’s Secret Crème Cloud is available in a variety of formats including bottle spray, cream, body rollerball and bath Crystals which are on sale now at their online store victoriassecret.com.

