ABOUT YOU to launch Kendall Jenner collection

ABOUT YOU to launch Kendall Jenner collection.

In Irish fashion news, American socialite Kendal Jenner is about to launch her a new fashion collection with ABOUT YOU. The 25-year-old fashion model has teamed up with the German fashion online retailer for a brand-new collection

Kendall’s drop includes 11 designs in different colour-ways that consist of Kendall’s everyday favourite pieces that reflect her personal style. From the 25th July 2021, the “Kendall for ABOUT YOU” collection will go on sale for 72 hours in all 23 ABOUT YOU shops across Europe, which is a premiere for the fashion online shop.

Each of the 11 pieces of “Kendall for ABOUT YOU” all have a unique number code that are stitched onto it. This includes 11/03 which is Kendall Jenner’s birthday. “

In a media statement supporting the launch of the new “Kendall for ABOUT YOU” Julian Jansen who is Content Director at ABOUT YOU explained “Our goal with this campaign is to create hype among digital natives and make Kendall’s unique style accessible to all ABOUT YOU customers. The drop itself has become very personal and is made up of Kendall’s favourite pieces.”

Photos for this exciting new campaign took place in Los Angeles under the supervision of International photographer and New York native Zoey Grossman.

Kendall’s collection will be available for a limited 72 hours only and kicks off this Sunday 25th July 2021. ABOUT YOU and Jenner also have a follow up collection planned for the coming months.

Commenting on her new collaboration with ABOUT YOU, Kendall commented “I love basics. You can combine every piece in the drop as a mix and match. And the pieces are numbered according to my birthday.”

According to ABOUT YOU, Kendall’s fashion line-up includes cool essentials with an elevated touch like soft shirts and tops, basic shorts and cropped jumpers, but also very special pieces like a slip dress or a bikini. In terms of colour, the styles focus on basic shades such as beige, taupe, black and white and are rounded off with trendy camel and red as well as soft green and ochre.

The” Kendall for ABOUT YOU” summer collection will be available in all ABOUT YOU European online stores. Cost wise, prices range between €39.90 and €79.90 and are available in sizes XS up to XXL.

ABOUT YOU to launch Kendall Jenner collection